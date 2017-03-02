Microsofts persönliche Sprachassistentin Cortana macht mit Windows 10 den Sprung vom Smartphone auf die Windows-Rechner. Und vom Windows Phone den Sprung auf iOS und Android. Cortana soll dem Anwender im Alltag helfend zu Seite stehen und für ihn beispielsweise nach einer Spracheingabe die passenden Termine im Kalender ablegen. Im Hintergrund lauert Cortana auf die Befehle ihres Meisters.

Unsere US-Schwesterpublikation PC-World hat mal ausprobiert, wie Cortana auf originelle Fragen des Anwenders reagiert. Das Ergebnis: Cortana ist äußerst keck, wie die Antworten zeigen. Damit ist Cortana eine Mischung von dem eher ernsten Google Now und der redseligen Siri.

Bei dem Interview der anderen Art musste Cortana beispielsweise Fragen beantworten, wie: "Wer ist Dein Vater?", "Was hältst Du von Apple?", "Kennst Du Google Now" und "Liebst Du mich?". Auf alle diese Fragen hatte Cortana jeweils schlagfertige Antworten parat. Auch nach der Aufforderung "Erzähl mir einen Witz" konnte Cortana einen guten Witz erzählen. Aber Cortana kann auch ernst werden, wenn es die Umstände erfordern. Auf ein "ich bin betrunken" gibt Cortana den weisen Rat: "Ruf jetzt lieber niemanden an."

In der folgenden Galerie präsentieren wir Ihnen 59 kecke Antworten von Cortana:

Was ist Cortana?

Microsofts Cortana ist eine dialogorientierte, verstehende persönliche Assistentin, die den Nutzer bei verschiedenen Anforderungen unterstützt. Microsoft hatte Cortana auf der Entwicklerkonferenz Build 2014 im April vorgestellt. In den USA, Großbritannien und China feierte Cortana dann ihre Premiere. Seit Ende Dezember 2014 gibt es auch eine deutschsprachige Vorabversion von Windows Phone. In Windows 10 ist Cortana ebenfalls enthalten sein.

Die Interaktion mit Cortana erfolgt über Sprach- und Tastatur-Eingaben. Durch ihre Lernfähigkeit ist Cortana damit auch mehr als nur eine Sprachassistentin ala Siri & Co. Cortana kann auch Themen vorausschauend behandeln und Empfehlungen aussprechen. Einfache Beispiele: Wenn die Wahrscheinlichkeit groß ist, dass es am nächsten Tag regnet, empfiehlt Cortana die Mitnahme eines Regenschirms. Sollte eine Autofahrt zu einem Termin notwendig sein, dann weist Cortana den Anwender frühzeitig auf mögliche Staus hin und empfiehlt, mit der Autofahrt früher zu beginnen.