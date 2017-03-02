Microsofts persönliche Sprachassistentin Cortana macht mit Windows 10 den Sprung vom Smartphone auf die Windows-Rechner. Und vom Windows Phone den Sprung auf iOS und Android. Cortana soll dem Anwender im Alltag helfend zu Seite stehen und für ihn beispielsweise nach einer Spracheingabe die passenden Termine im Kalender ablegen. Im Hintergrund lauert Cortana auf die Befehle ihres Meisters.
Unsere US-Schwesterpublikation PC-World hat mal ausprobiert, wie Cortana auf originelle Fragen des Anwenders reagiert. Das Ergebnis: Cortana ist äußerst keck, wie die Antworten zeigen. Damit ist Cortana eine Mischung von dem eher ernsten Google Now und der redseligen Siri.
Bei dem Interview der anderen Art musste Cortana beispielsweise Fragen beantworten, wie: "Wer ist Dein Vater?", "Was hältst Du von Apple?", "Kennst Du Google Now" und "Liebst Du mich?". Auf alle diese Fragen hatte Cortana jeweils schlagfertige Antworten parat. Auch nach der Aufforderung "Erzähl mir einen Witz" konnte Cortana einen guten Witz erzählen. Aber Cortana kann auch ernst werden, wenn es die Umstände erfordern. Auf ein "ich bin betrunken" gibt Cortana den weisen Rat: "Ruf jetzt lieber niemanden an."
In der folgenden Galerie präsentieren wir Ihnen 59 kecke Antworten von Cortana:
- Frage 1 an Cortana:
"What does Cortana mean?"
- Frage 2 an Cortana:
"Are you male or female?"
- Frage 3 an Cortana:
"Who is your creator?"
- Frage 4 an Cortana:
"Who's your daddy?"
- Frage 5 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Steve Ballmer?"
- Frage 6 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Satya Nadella?"
- Frage 7 an Cortana:
"Do you know Clippy?"
- Frage 8 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Surface?"
- Frage 9 an Cortana:
"What's the best phone?"
- Frage 10 an Cortana:
"What's the best computer?"
- Frage 11 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Microsoft Office?"
- Frage 12 an Cortana:
"What do you think about Google?"
- Frage 13 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Android?"
- Frage 14 an Cortana:
"Do you know Google Now?"
- Frage 15 an Cortana:
"Who's better, Google Now or Cortana?"
- Frage 16 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Apple?"
- Frage 17 an Cortana:
"What do you think of Siri?"
- Frage 18 an Cortana:
"Which is better, Siri or Cortana?"
- Frage 19 an Cortana:
"Tell me about Halo."
- Frage 20 an Cortana:
"Tell me about Halo 5."
- Frage 21 an Cortana:
"Beam me up Scotty!"
- Frage 22 an Cortana:
"Open the pod bay doors."
- Frage 23 an Cortana:
"May the force be with you."
- Frage 24 an Cortana:
"Why are we here?"
- Frage 25 an Cortana:
"What does the fox say?"
- Frage 26 an Cortana:
"Why did the chicken cross the road?"
- Frage 27 an Cortana:
"Tell me a joke."
- Frage 28 an Cortana:
"Say something funny."
- Frage 29 an Cortana:
"Knock knock"
- Frage 30 an Cortana:
"Sing me a song."
- Frage 31 an Cortana:
"Tell me a story."
- Frage 32 an Cortana:
"Talk dirty to me."
- Frage 33 an Cortana:
"Can I change your name?"
- Frage 34 an Cortana:
"Do you love me?"
- Frage 35 an Cortana:
"What is love?"
- Frage 36 an Cortana:
"I love you Cortana."
- Frage 37 an Cortana:
"Can I kiss you?"
- Frage 38 an Cortana:
"How do I look today?"
- Frage 39 an Cortana:
"Will you date me?"
- Frage 40 an Cortana:
"Will you marry me?"
- Frage 41 an Cortana:
"Are you Republican or Democrat."
- Frage 42 an Cortana:
"Are you hot?"
- Frage 43 an Cortana:
"Why are you naked?"
- Frage 44 an Cortana:
"What are you wearing?"
- Frage 45 an Cortana:
"What do you look like?"
- Frage 46 an Cortana:
"Are you real?"
- Frage 47 an Cortana:
"Can you cook?"
- Frage 48 an Cortana:
"Are you sleeping?"
- Frage 49 an Cortana:
"Can you dance?"
- Frage 50 an Cortana:
"How old are you?"
- Frage 51 an Cortana:
"Can I borrow some money?"
- Frage 52 an Cortana:
"What is your favorite food?"
- Frage 53 an Cortana:
"What's your favorite music/song?"
- Frage 54 an Cortana:
"Where do babies come from?"
- Frage 55 an Cortana:
"You're not making any sense."
- Frage 56 an Cortana:
"You're creepy."
- Frage 57 an Cortana:
"You're ugly."
- Frage 58 an Cortana:
"I'm drunk" or "I'm stoned"
- Frage 59 an Cortana:
"What have you been up to?"
Was ist Cortana?
Microsofts Cortana ist eine dialogorientierte, verstehende persönliche Assistentin, die den Nutzer bei verschiedenen Anforderungen unterstützt. Microsoft hatte Cortana auf der Entwicklerkonferenz Build 2014 im April vorgestellt. In den USA, Großbritannien und China feierte Cortana dann ihre Premiere. Seit Ende Dezember 2014 gibt es auch eine deutschsprachige Vorabversion von Windows Phone. In Windows 10 ist Cortana ebenfalls enthalten sein.
Die Interaktion mit Cortana erfolgt über Sprach- und Tastatur-Eingaben. Durch ihre Lernfähigkeit ist Cortana damit auch mehr als nur eine Sprachassistentin ala Siri & Co. Cortana kann auch Themen vorausschauend behandeln und Empfehlungen aussprechen. Einfache Beispiele: Wenn die Wahrscheinlichkeit groß ist, dass es am nächsten Tag regnet, empfiehlt Cortana die Mitnahme eines Regenschirms. Sollte eine Autofahrt zu einem Termin notwendig sein, dann weist Cortana den Anwender frühzeitig auf mögliche Staus hin und empfiehlt, mit der Autofahrt früher zu beginnen.