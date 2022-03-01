Apples Exporte in alle Handelskanäle in Russland seien bereits vergangene Woche gestoppt worden, teilte das US-Unternehmen am Dienstag, den 1. März 2022, mit. Auch seien der Bezahl-Service Apple Pay und andere Dienste eingeschränkt worden. Die Apps der russischen Staatssender RT und Sputnik seien in allen App Stores für Apple-Geräte außerhalb Russlands nicht mehr verfügbar.

In Apples Kartendienst in der Ukraine seien die Anzeige des Verkehrsaufkommens sowie von aktuellen Unfallmeldungen ausgeschaltet worden, um die Bürger des Landes zu schützen. Auch Google verbirgt diese Informationen in seiner Karten-App in der Ukraine angesichts der Kampfhandlungen und des Vormarschs russischer Truppen.

"Wir sind zutiefst besorgt über die russische Invasion in die Ukraine und stehen an der Seite aller Menschen, die als Folge der Gewalt leiden", hieß es von Apple weiter. Man bewerte die Situation weiter und sei in Gesprächen mit relevanten Regierungen zu den Schritten, die Apple unternehme.

Apple-Stellungnahme bei "The Verge":

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region. - We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country.



Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. - We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."